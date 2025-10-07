Rhett in red

The successful Red Charity Gala is an immortalized testament of the fusion of philanthropy and fashion. The world of style becomes of service not just to the industry but to other communities and landscapes where service for the people is needed.
Now on its 14th year, celebrated designer Rhett Eala presented a noteworthy collection with a narrative showcasing his journey and evolution in design. Outstanding and breathtaking ready-to-wear creations seemed like an homage to haute couture and reminiscent of great fashion houses.
New Now Next had a moment with this master in the making and explored his thoughts on fashion, patriotism and Red Charity Gala.
NNN: What’s the title of your collection and what’s it all about? Who’s your inspiration?
EALA: ‘I don’t have a title for this collection because it’s about many things. The inspiration came from my journey as a designer. The movies that influenced me. The designers I looked up to when I was growing up and places I visited and lived in that had made an impact in my life and my love for fabric and its many variations.’
How many pieces are in the collection and how long did it take you to make them? What was the most difficult piece to create?
‘It was a 59-piece collection that could have been 80. I don’t really think there was a difficult dress to construct because everything was carefully planned. I don’t like things that are too complicated. I like things to be simple and make an impression.’
When was the last time you had a gala? Why did it take you so long to have another one? What does Red Charity Gala mean to you?
‘My last solo show was in 2010. My 20th anniversary show. I was told I was the featured designer at the Ternocon 4 press con. So about a year ago, I was in disbelief because of two major shows in 2025. It took me a while to process. It’s an honor to now be a Red Charity designer!’
As one of the most celebrated designers in the Philippines, what do you personally feel is the best design you’ve done so far in your career? If not best or the most favorite?
‘There are many. The poncho, the map shirt, my painted dresses. Maybe these are my favorites.’
What can you say is the signature look or fashion statement that’s Rhett Eala and why?
‘I like my clothes to be simple and elegant. Good fabric and good design. I’m not an over-the-top designer. I design for women and men to make them shine not for the clothes to overpower them.’
As a designer, what has been your greatest fulfillment? Why?
‘My greatest fulfillment is passing on my knowledge to the next generation of designers like Peach Garde, Koko Gonzales, Patrick Lazol, Bryan Peralta, Geom Hernandez and Karl Nadales. Incredible talents who have helped me throughout this process.’
The Red Charity Gala is another milestone in your career. What else do you still want to do or achieve?
‘Actually, my only wish was to do Ternocon. I never thought of myself as a Red Charity designer. So when I told I was next it was very challenging and exciting.’
As a designer, do you ever get tired, burned out and exhausted in what you’ve been doing all these years? If so, how do you cope with it?
‘Yes of course, I’m only human. I guess you do something to stimulate your senses again like travel or even speak to your colleagues.’
What is your legacy?
‘As a Filipino designer, I try to promote and impart a sense of nationalism. Through my designs, I echo and reimagine reflections on craft, history and symbolic representations of culture and tradition all made modern.’
What has been the biggest learning or wisdom on work ethics that you’ve adopted or picked up throughout your career. Why?
‘My motto is stay grounded and be humble. Be true to yourself and learn from your mistakes and never stop learning about your craft.’