Rhett in red

The successful Red Charity Gala is an immortalized testament of the fusion of philanthropy and fashion. The world of style becomes of service not just to the industry but to other communities and landscapes where service for the people is needed.

Now on its 14th year, celebrated designer Rhett Eala presented a noteworthy collection with a narrative showcasing his journey and evolution in design. Outstanding and breathtaking ready-to-wear creations seemed like an homage to haute couture and reminiscent of great fashion houses.

New Now Next had a moment with this master in the making and explored his thoughts on fashion, patriotism and Red Charity Gala.