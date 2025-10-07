Reform gov’t system, not snap elections — MBC

One of the country’s foremost business organizations, the Makati Business Club (MBC), has joined those rejecting the proposal of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano urging the mass resignation of elected officials, from the president, vice president, and members of Congress, giving way for the holding of snap elections.

The Club, instead, suggests system reforms, among others.

“The Makati Business Club believes that instead of calling for the resignation of all elected officials, we should instead work to reform our systems, strengthen institutions, and make our democracy work,” the MBC said in a statement issued Monday night.

Various personalities have slammed Senator Cayetano’s unsolicited advice, including his brother, film director and ex-Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano, who said, “Cayetanos should set an example and resign first.”

Further, the MBC pointed to various proposed systemic changes that have been languishing in the legislature, including the Anti-Dynasty Law, changes to the Bank Secrecy Laws, and Freedom of Information, among others.

“There are other changes that can even be implemented administratively. Simply changing the people in power will not achieve lasting improvement in the country’s governance,” according to the Club.

Clamor for transparency

With developments unfolding as the probe on the flood control controversy continues, including the looming leadership change in the Senate, which already saw the resignation of Senator Panfilo Lacson as Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chair, the MBC maintained that the Filipino people’s demands for transparency, accountability, and justice must be satisfied.

“We call on our senators and congressmen to support the passage of the Independent Committee on Infrastructure (ICI) Bill of Senator Risa Hontiveros and Congressmen Chel (Diokno) and Leila (De Lima) and others to fully empower ICI to do its work effectively. Next, our leaders should commit to a 2026 National Budget that truly reflects our national priorities, includes only well-conceived needs-based priority infrastructure projects and rules-based social programs, and specifically excludes social programs where availment of services is dependent on patronage and political intervention,” urged the MBC.

Convene multi-sectoral group of experts

Moreover, the Club also called for the convening of a multi-sectoral group of distinguished experts to formulate an improved system for prioritizing, planning, funding and implementing public infrastructure projects based on principles of sound planning, transparency, fair bidding, and citizen monitoring.