‘Quezon’ producer on the movie’s biggest challenges

Producer Daphne Chiu-Soon reveals that funding and gathering everyone together, and getting Jericho Rosales on board were the biggest challenges she hurdled during the film making process up to the finish product.

Jericho Rosales said the biggest challenge was the difficult script which was precise, weighty, beautifully written story and very funny script.

“Another challenge was how do I become Quezon. There were prosthetics and look rests. The most daunting of course was how do you become a president during the 1930s, how to capture the charisma, the intensity and was what going through his mind and heart, his external and internal demons. This is the best role I have ever done,” he said.

Tarog said Quezon is an unprecedented feat in Philippine cinema. It's a historic first to bring to life the bayaniverse.

“Now that it is all finished I am still processing it. The ang level of difficulty is greater because this a movie that more than speeches and debates, it is about a man who dreams and realizes his presidency and how the course and travel was truly an arduous climb,” he said.

Quezon, from TBA Films opens in cinemas nationwide on 15 October.