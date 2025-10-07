PNP reports 14% drop in focus crimes amid intensified crackdown

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday reported a significant 14% decline in focus crimes nationwide from July to September 2025, with its intensified anti-crime operations.

Data from the PNP’s Crime Research and Analysis Center (CRAC) show that a total of 8,988 focus crime incidents were recorded during the third quarter of 2025—down from 10,430 cases during the same period in 2024.

This marks a 13.82% decrease, attributed to stronger law enforcement efforts and community partnerships.

Among the eight major focus crimes monitored, rape cases posted the most significant drop at 33%, falling from 2,280 to 1,527 cases.

Other notable decreases include carnapping of vehicles, down by 28% (97 to 69 cases), and murder, down by 24% (1,021 to 774 cases). Declines were also seen in incidents of homicide, robbery, theft, physical injury, and motorcycle carnapping.

Acting Chief PNP P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. praised police personnel for their consistent performance in the field, emphasizing the role of law enforcement in building safer communities.

“The continued drop in crime incidents is a reflection of our police officers’ dedication on the ground and the growing trust of the Filipino people in their police force,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez also highlighted the PNP’s commitment to weekly crime trend assessments under the Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) framework, which allows for targeted strategies in crime-prone areas.

Strategic focus on illegal activities

Meanwhile, PNP Spokesperson P/BGen. Randulf Tuaño credited the decrease to the PNP’s aggressive campaigns against illegal drugs, firearms, most wanted individuals, cybercrime, smuggling, and illegal gambling.

“These numbers tell a story of progress,” Tuaño stated. “They represent fewer victims, safer neighborhoods, and a growing sense of order in our communities.”

He added that while the decline is a promising sign, the PNP remains focused on strengthening collaboration with local governments, partner agencies, and the public to ensure sustained improvements in public safety.

“Under the leadership of Acting Chief PNP Nartatez, we remain committed to a brand of police service that is efficient, compassionate, and built on public trust,” Tuaño said.

The PNP assured the public of its continuous drive to enhance operational readiness and law enforcement capabilities across the country.

Nartatez reiterated their commitment to providing visible, responsive, and community-focused services in support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision of a safer and more disciplined “Bagong Pilipinas.”