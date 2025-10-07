PDLs craft ‘Parol ng Pag-asa’ to raise funds for bail, livelihood inside Taguig jail

Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) craft Christmas lanterns inside the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Metro Manila District Jail Annex 2 in Taguig City on Tuesday, 7 October 2025. The activity is part of the Likha Laya Project–Parol ng Pag-asa, an initiative that provides selected PDLs an opportunity to earn income to help fund their bail. The handmade parols are sold at various prices — ₱200 for an 18-inch star lantern, ₱300 for a 30-inch medium-sized parol, and ₱450 for a double-star design, with options for customization and bulk orders. JohnCarloMagallon

