Pampanga hosts 2nd National Tilapia Dialogue

To boost the production of tilapia in the country, the province of Pampanga hosted the 2nd National Tilapia Dialogue at the Clark Freeport Zone on 3 October 2025.

Led by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), the congregation of stakeholders in the tilapia industry discussed the challenges, exchange information, and provide solutions to further develop the production of tilapia in the Philippines.

As part of the two-day activity, the PhilTilapia, Inc. also conducted a meeting on October 2, led by Philtilapia President Florendo G. Juico Jr. wherein 15 Board of Trustees were elected. The meeting serves to create a tighter relationship and establish new goals for the said industry.

The tilapia has been one of the primary fish source of the country that is cheap, nutritional, and provides livelihood to Filipinos. Despite this, some problems plague the industry such as production cost, post-harvest losses, and marketing challenges.

Thru the said dialogue, these topics were discussed by the participants, in hopes of creating a sustainable and productive tilapia sector.

BFAR National Director Atty. Elizer D. Salilig and BFAR Regional Director Wilfredo M. Cruz were both present during the event, and provided messages of support to the tilapia industry.

DA Undersecretary for Fisheries Drusila Esther E. Bayate, and MDM Assistant Director for Technical Services Isidro M. Velayo, Jr. also gave their message in recognizing the continued support of the BFAR and other government agencies in developing the aquaculture industry of the country.

The activity was organized by the BFAR National Freshwater Fisheries Technology Center (NFFTC) led by Center Chief, and National Focal Person for Tilapia Ma. Jodecel C. Danting, DFT.

The output from the dialogue will serve as basis in updating the Philippine Tilapia Industry Roadmap and will be part of the input for the upcoming 7th National Tilapia Congress.