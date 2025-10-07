Obscuring the fight vs corruption

In the theater of Philippine politics, where perception often trumps action, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano’s call for the mass resignation of elected officials —the President, Vice President and members of Congress — followed by snap elections, is a dramatic, if disingenuous, spectacle.

Framed as a bold cure for corruption, the proposal reads less like reform and more like political sleight of hand. By shifting focus from accountability to the chaos of a snap election, it risks diverting public anger toward an electoral process ill-equipped to root out corruption.

One of the sharpest criticisms came from within the senator’s own family, when his brother Lino Cayetano asked: “Why don’t you be the first to vacate your post?” That simple question pierced through the grand gesture’s hypocrisy. Such calls are performative, meant to project self-sacrifice without intent to follow through.

It’s a safe gambit because it’s impossible. The politician gets to pose as a revolutionary without giving up power, turning debate toward the spectacle of mass resignation rather than the corruption scandals demanding answers.

By centering the conversation on snap elections, Cayetano pulls focus from the slow, unglamorous work of institutional reform. Corruption here is not about a few “bad apples.” It is systemic — fueled by weak institutions, impunity and a culture of patronage over public service.

A snap election would merely reshuffle the same deck. The dynasties and machines accused of perpetuating corruption have the money and networks to dominate any sudden poll. The idea that corruption can be voted out is fantasy; electoral campaigns themselves are steeped in patronage, vote-buying and elite alliances.

The proposal also misreads accountability. True accountability comes not from political resets but from law: investigations, charges, transparent trials and convictions. A mass resignation, on the other hand, offers a collective escape hatch, letting those under scrutiny melt into the crowd.

Instead of answering for controversies like the flood control projects now under probe, officials could return to power — or see allies do so — in a new electoral cycle cleansed of past failings. That’s why critics call the move a distraction, a way to “douse cold water on the people’s protests.”

Authentic outrage is a force for reform, but it can be wasted in the chaos of a snap election. The energy that should push for evidence, investigations and anti-corruption laws gets drained into the spectacle of another political horse race. The conversation shifts from “How do we jail the corrupt?” to “Who would win if elections were held tomorrow?”In the end, Cayetano’s proposal reflects a poverty of imagination. It offers the illusion of a cure for a cancer that needs sustained treatment. The real fight against corruption is not waged on the campaign trail but in the daily work of strengthening the Ombudsman, ensuring judicial independence, passing freedom of information laws, and empowering citizen oversight.

This battle is for transparency and institutional integrity, not new faces in old, broken roles. Calls for mass resignation, while stirring, are a siren song luring the public away from the hard work of reform.

The solution to a crisis of trust is not to burn the house down and rebuild it with the same flawed materials, but to fortify its foundations — one honest beam at a time.