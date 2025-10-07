Nearly 300 buses return to NIA Road

The Department of Transportation has ordered the issuance of special permits for nearly 300 buses traveling from Sapang Palay and Fairview, allowing them to pick up and drop off passengers again along NIA Road.

“This needs to be done so passengers don’t have to walk too far, especially when transferring to the MRT-3,” Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said.

“Long walks just to catch a ride make it hard for passengers, particularly seniors and PWDs. Bus stops should be closer to the MRT so transfers are easier,” he added.

Lopez, who has personally experienced the difficulties of commuting due to route changes, said he understands firsthand the challenges faced by commuters.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has issued 268 special permits allowing buses on the Sapang Palay route to pass through NIA Road.

Starting this October, buses will be allowed on NIA Road during rush hours—from 4 to 8 AM and 5 to 8 PM, with the schedule subject to review and possible adjustments based on next month’s assessment.

Under this new arrangement, the buses will operate in a loop from Sapang Palay, traveling along Commonwealth Avenue, East Avenue, Internal Road, NIA Road, and back.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, Acting Secretary Lopez also ordered the deployment of four Philippine Coast Guard personnel and Land Transportation Office traffic enforcers in the area, making certain that buses remain on NIA Road for no more than three minutes before continuing their routes.

Frequent honking will also be prohibited to avoid disturbing nearby residential and office buildings.