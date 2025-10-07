Nadia Montenegro files complaint vs Senate staff, publication

Actress and former Senate staff Nadia Montenegro filed last 1 October two separate complaint affidavits, which stemmed from reports alleging that she used marijuana while inside the comfort room in the Senate.

Montenegro was accompanied by her legal counsels, Atty. Maggie Abraham-Garduque and Atty. Kayle Angelie Palattao, when she filed her complaint affidavit at the Pasay Prosecutor’s Office.

In an interview with MJ Marfori for TV-5, Montenegro stated that someone got envious of her and one staff of a senator reported that she used marijuana while inside the comfort room of the senate.

In her affidavit, the actress claimed she showed her bag and no marijuana was seen, only a vape, which she uses.

Even with no evidence that showed her using marijuana, a senate staff issued an incident report. What is worst, she said, was it was made public by the staff.

“Worst, he released said Incident Report to the public, making me the subject of ridicule and misjudgments not only from senators, colleagues in the Senate, friends and also people worldwide online and otherwise,” Montenegro wrote in her affidavit.

Because of the issue, Montenegro claimed that her children were bullied.

“Due to emotional distress, my family advised me to just resign, which means leaving my most loved work in the public service, and do therapy to cure my trauma and depression from the aforesaid incident,” she wrote in her affidavit.

Montenegro filed a cyberlibel case against a local tabloid and the paper’s radio station.

She also filed unjust vexation and violation of safe spaces act against the senate staff.