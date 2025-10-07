Muntinlupa launches ‘RideMed’ program

The local government of Muntinlupa City launched its new RideMed program recently, offering free home delivery of essential maintenance medicines to eligible senior and bedridden citizens.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon led the inaugural delivery of the program, officially titled Responsive Integrated Delivery of Essential Medicines.

Biazon, riding a motorcycle and wearing a helmet with a RideMed pack, personally brought medications to the home of a beneficiary in Bliss Muntinlupa, joined by program riders, Barangay Health Workers, and Councilor Rachel Arciaga.

“RideMed is about reaching those who need us most,” Biazon said. “We want our seniors to feel cared for, not just through medicine, but through presence, respect, and consistency.”

The service targets seniors age 80 and older and bedridden individuals age 60 and older. Each local health center will have an assigned RideMed team.

A key feature of the program is the requirement that a barangay health worker accompany the rider to check the beneficiaries’ vital signs, including blood pressure and oximeter monitoring.

The program provides monthly maintenance medicines for common conditions, including hypertension (such as Losartan and Amlodipine), diabetes (Metformin), high cholesterol (Atorvastatin), and general wellness (Vitamin B complex).

The initiative aims to ease the burden of travel and long queues for seniors who are unable to visit health centers regularly, ensuring consistent access to their medication. Registration for RideMed is now open at all barangay health centers.

Caregivers or family members may also enroll on behalf of qualified seniors. Residents who do not qualify for RideMed can still receive free maintenance medicines through the city’s existing “Love Ko si Lolo, Love Ko si Lola” program.