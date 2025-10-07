Marcos appoints Boying as new Ombudsman

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla as the new Ombudsman of the Republic of the Philippines.

Remulla succeeds Samuel Martires, who completed his term as Ombudsman in July.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Remulla is expected to “uphold transparency, strengthen anti-corruption measures, and ensure that justice is administered fairly and efficiently.”

“There will be no sacred cows, no exemptions, and no excuses. Public office is a public trust, and those who betray it will be held accountable,”the PCO said in a statement.“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. reaffirms that transparency, fairness, and the rule of law will remain the guiding principles of this administration’s pursuit of a Bagong Pilipinas that truly serves the Filipino people,”it added.