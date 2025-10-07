Klea Pineda embraces her truth in Cinemalaya film 'Open Endings'

For the first time in her career, Klea Pineda is portraying a lesbian character on screen — a milestone that feels both professional and deeply personal for the openly lesbian actress.

Her upcoming film, “Open Endings,” which premieres as part of Cinemalaya 2025, tells the story of four lesbian women — all exes turned close friends — navigating love, identity, and the complicated beauty of second chances.

“Sobrang masaya ako na nabigyan ako ng role na ganito kasi dream come true siya for me,” Klea shared. “Ang tagal ko nang mina-manifest ang role na ito kasi for the longest time, lahat ng roles na nabibigay sa akin leading lady. And this time, makikita nila ‘yung side ni Klea Pineda na loud and proud na part ng community.”

For Klea, “Open Endings” is more than a film — it’s a reflection of her real-life journey toward authenticity. Earlier this year, she confirmed her breakup with long-time girlfriend Katrice Keirulf, an emotional chapter that she has been processing with honesty and grace.

During her recent guesting on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the actress opened up about the split, saying candidly that they are not yet friends.

“We’ll get there, pero sa ngayon masyado pa sigurong fresh,” she said. “Pero hindi naman kami magkaaway. Wala lang sigurong reason para mag-usap ulit or mag-connect. Nire-respeto ko rin ‘yung healing process niya.”

Despite the pain, Klea shared that she’s slowly learning to move forward.

“Paunti-paunti. May mga pasulpot-sulpot na feeling, ganyan. Normal naman after a breakup. Pero I think nagiging better naman ako every day.”

Following their separation, Klea found herself entangled in rumors linking her to co-star Janella Salvador, who also stars in Open Endings. She was quick to clarify that the speculation was purely coincidental.

“I think nadamay lang naman ‘yung pangalan ni Janella kasi magkasama kami sa film. Naghiwalay kami ni Katrice right after mag-shoot ng movie namin,” she explained. “Maraming rason kung bakit kami naghiwalay ni Katrice pero labas si Janella doon. Walang third party na nangyari.”

When asked if Janella is someone she could possibly fall for, Klea responded with refreshing honesty:

“Why not? Bakit hindi? Walang rason na hindi magugustuhan si Janella.”

As Open Endings hits cinemas from 4 to 11 October, Klea stands as one of the most visible and vocal young LGBTQ+ voices in Philippine showbiz today. Through her art, she continues to celebrate love in all its forms — imperfect, complex, and real.

“It’s about being seen,” Klea said in a past interview. “And finally, I feel seen — not just as an actress, but as myself.”

With her bold portrayal in Open Endings, Klea Pineda isn’t just acting; she’s owning her story — loud, proud, and unapologetically true.