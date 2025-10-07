Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala: Dating from South to North?

Dating is such a big effort for rumored couple Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala who, it appears, should not be seen together as it will spark more gossip about their clandestine romance.
While they cannot be seen together, which they have achieved so far — as no one was able to photograph them together, they can’t escape from people talking or sharing stories of their togetherness.
To avoid the prying eyes, Bernardo and Alcala, together with select friends, reportedly went from South to North when they decided to dine together in a reservations only resto, Denlim’s Kitchen in Pampanga. The resto is so exclusive that it reportedly takes six months to make reservations.
Again, no photos or videos of Bernardo and Alcala were ever recorded. But the food they ate were splashed all over social media, probably coming from the select friends they dined with.
Dream come true for Anne Curtis
It’s Showtime host Anne Curtis was more than glad that finally, she was able to see Alaia Spring 2026 collection during the recent Paris Fashion Week.
On her Facebook account, Curtis initially described her experience as “a moody moment.”
She shared that she was once invited to the event in the past but work got in the way.
“If you know me, you know how much I love and adore @maisonalaia, what a dream show and collection. When I was first invited I was so heartbroken that I couldn’t go because of work but it finally happened. And what a show,” she wrote, noting how “the fringe, the tassles, the trademark silhouettes and beyond beautiful clothes” are really good.
In the end, she congratulated Pieter Mulier and called herself a “forever a fan.”
Film critic praises JM Ibarra’s performance
Film critic Goldwin Reviews was all praises in the performance of JM Ibarra after watching his Cinemalaya film, Child No. 82.
“At first, JM Ibarra looks good on the big screen. His charisma serves as his initial weapon to win over the audience. But then, his natural acting skills, effortlessly transitioning from drama to action, allow him to level up. His weapon of looks has been upgraded to an armor of talent, making him a solid leading-man material,” the said critic wrote about Ibarra.
Child. No. 82 will be screened until 13 October at 3 Red Carpet Cinemas — Shangri-La Plaza, Gateway and Ayala Malls Cinemas.