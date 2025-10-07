Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala: Dating from South to North?

To avoid the prying eyes, Bernardo and Alcala, together with select friends, reportedly went from South to North when they decided to dine together in a reservations only resto, Denlim’s Kitchen in Pampanga. The resto is so exclusive that it reportedly takes six months to make reservations.

Again, no photos or videos of Bernardo and Alcala were ever recorded. But the food they ate were splashed all over social media, probably coming from the select friends they dined with.

Dream come true for Anne Curtis

It’s Showtime host Anne Curtis was more than glad that finally, she was able to see Alaia Spring 2026 collection during the recent Paris Fashion Week.

On her Facebook account, Curtis initially described her experience as “a moody moment.”

She shared that she was once invited to the event in the past but work got in the way.