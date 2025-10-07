JV declines Senate Blue Ribbon chairmanship

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito has expressed gratitude for being considered as the next chairperson of the powerful Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, but has humbly declined the interest, citing what he calls his own limitations.

“Salamat sa konsiderasyon para maging Chairman ng Blue Ribbon Committee pero alam ko ang limitasyon ko. Mas maraming mas may kakayanan na mag-Chair ng importanteng Committee na ito (Thank you for the consideration to become Chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, but I know my limitations. There are others who are more capable of chairing this important committee),” Ejercito told reporters.

Earlier today, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III confirmed that Ejercito was among the senators included in the initial shortlist of candidates for the committee’s leadership.

Other names in the running include Senators Raffy Tulfo, Kiko Pangilinan, Pia Cayetano, and Risa Hontiveros.

The Blue Ribbon Committee is one of the most influential panels in the Senate, tasked with investigating government corruption and accountability issues.

While traditionally chaired by a member of the majority bloc, its leadership is often selected based on seniority, experience, and impartiality.

When asked by reporters whether the position requires a legal background, Sotto clarified that while being a lawyer may be advantageous, it is “not a requirement.”

The final decision on who will lead the committee is expected to be announced either later today or tomorrow, Sotto added.