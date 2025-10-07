Jericho Rosales shares top 5 preparations for 'Quezon' role

For his most challenging role yet, Jericho Rosales transforms into the iconic President Manuel L. Quezon in the upcoming historical biopic Quezon, set for release on 15 October. Known for his depth and discipline as an actor, Jericho immersed himself in months of physical, emotional, and intellectual preparation to authentically embody the late Commonwealth president.

Here are the five major steps Jericho took to bring Quezon’s legacy to life on the big screen:

1. Deep Historical Research and Script Immersion

Before stepping onto the set, Jericho committed himself to a rigorous study of Quezon’s life and times.

“They gave me his autobiography—ang kapal ng materials na pwede mong basahin. I read history books,” he shared in an interview with Julius Babao. “The most important thing for me was to read the script over and over—five times—until I could feel him.”

This deep reading helped him internalize not just Quezon’s political role, but his humanity—the leader who balanced brilliance, charm, and compassion in turbulent times.

2. Studying Quezon’s Voice and Manner of Speech

Rosales paid close attention to Quezon’s distinct way of speaking—a mix of authority, sophistication, and charisma.

“Cool siya, ‘di ba? Cool siya eh. But his voice was different,” Jericho said. “I had to train my voice—kailangan ganun ‘yung pitch, ganun ‘yung quality. His tone carried power but also calmness.”

Through vocal training and speech pattern analysis, Jericho recreated the rhythm and cadence of Quezon’s English and Tagalog delivery, which were hallmarks of his leadership style.

3. Physical Transformation Through Prosthetics and Design

Jericho and the Quezon production team devoted long hours to perfecting his physical resemblance to the former president.

“Pumunta sila sa bahay, binuhusan ng semento ‘yung ulo ko,” he recalled, referring to the life cast process used to sculpt Quezon’s facial features. “We spent around seven to eight hours in the chair for prosthetics. We did more than five look tests before deciding what worked best.”

The goal wasn’t to make Jericho an exact copy of Quezon, but to capture his essence—his dignified presence and statesmanly aura. Director Jerrold Tarog and the creative team worked closely with Rosales to refine every detail—from hairline and jaw structure to period-accurate attire.

4. Letting Go of Fitness for Authenticity

To achieve historical accuracy, Jericho even adjusted his physique to reflect Quezon’s health condition in his later years.

“He was 56 at that time, and he died of tuberculosis,” Jericho said. “They told me not to work out—at least not to look fit. I had to look like someone with posture but who’s already struggling physically.”

This conscious effort to appear slightly frail yet dignified reflected the president’s perseverance amid illness while leading a nation in transition.

5. Conversations with Historians and Co-Actors

Beyond external transformation, Jericho invested in understanding Quezon’s mindset and moral compass.

“I spoke with historians and kept asking questions,” he shared. “I had to understand the 1920s, 1930s, 1940s before the Japanese came—ano ‘yung nasa loob ng politiko na ‘to?”

Even during filming, discussions continued on set as Jericho exchanged insights with his co-actors about the historical context, government dynamics, and Quezon’s vision for the Philippines.

Through months of meticulous preparation, Jericho Rosales didn’t just play Manuel Quezon—he lived his story. His portrayal promises to reveal the depth of a man who led with courage and conviction at a pivotal time in Philippine history.

“It was both physical and internal work,” Jericho reflected. “I wanted to understand not just how he looked, but who he was inside.”

Quezon opens exclusively in cinemas on October 15, offering audiences a moving portrait of the nation’s first president under the Commonwealth—and a performance that cements Jericho Rosales as one of the most versatile actors of his generation.