Jasmine Curtis-Smith on gov’t corruption: 'I am so sad’

Actress and advocate Jasmine Curtis-Smith expressed sentiments about corruption in the government, conveying not just anger—but deep sadness—over the state of public service in the country.

In her appearance on #FastTalkWithBoyAbunda, the award-winning actress opened up about her emotional response following her participation in the Trillion Peso March held on September 21, where artists, youth leaders, and concerned citizens rallied against large-scale corruption in flood control and infrastructure projects involving some government officials and private contractors.

“Sa tingin ko, bukod sa galit, I am so sad,” Jasmine admitted. “I am so sad kasi iyong mga estudyante natin, iyong mga pamilya na tuwing bagyo—kahit walang bagyo—walang proper access sa pag-aaral, sa daan na puwede nilang gamiting pangtawid papuntang eskuwelahan.”

Her words, steady but filled with emotion, resonated with viewers who saw in her the frustration of an ordinary citizen weary of promises and excuses.

A Voice Unafraid to Speak Truth

Host Boy Abunda lauded Jasmine for her courage to speak out. “Using your voice—you’ve never been afraid to use your voice. How angry are you?” he asked.

Jasmine’s response was firm: her anger stems from compassion and exhaustion.

“Galit na galit ako kasi these are basic things and you see it year after year. Pero walang bagong nangyayari. Wala silang ginagawang changes and they keep on becoming even greedier,” she said. “How selfish! Nakaka-confuse kung paano nila nasisikmura iyon.”

Beyond Outrage, a Cry for Change

For Jasmine, the outrage isn’t just about stolen funds—it’s about stolen futures. The actress pointed to the cyclical suffering of Filipinos affected by floods, poor infrastructure, and lack of access to education. Her call is one of empathy, accountability, and renewal—a reminder that anger must be matched with action.

Through her activism and honesty, Jasmine joins a growing number of young voices in entertainment using their platform to demand transparency and good governance.

“Galit ako, oo,” she concluded, “pero higit sa lahat, nalulungkot ako—dahil deserve nating mga Pilipino ang mas maayos na pamahalaan.”