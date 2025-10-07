Jake Cuenca ghosted?

Jake Cuenca confirmed what rumors have been spread out about him and Chie Filomeno.

In a recent banter with the media, Cuenca said: "That chapter of my life is over now. To be quite honest with you parang you know I can at least say that I really love that person. I don't have a lot of time to process everything and accept everything."

Although the relationship is over, the Batang Quiapo star wished Filomeno the best.

"For me, kapag mahal mo ang isang tao, you wish her all the happiness in the world and you want them to be happy. You want them to be loved as well," he said.

But what is increasingly intriguing is his closing statement that "there wasn't a breakup."

"There's no breakup. Hindi wala lang ‘yun. That was incredibly important to me. But that chapter is over now and I have to accept it," he said.

Was Cuenca ghosted?

That was the collective reaction of netizens.