Indigenous Peoples Games get underway

The stage is set for the Mindanao leg of the 2025 Indigenous Peoples (IP) Games that will take place in Buenavista, Agusan del Norte on 11 and 12 October.

Close to 300 athletes will see action in the event that showcases traditional games as well as Philippine culture and arts, according to Philippine Sports Commission board member Fritz Gaston.

Organizers, however, are keeping their fingers crossed that the weather would cooperate following the postponement of the Visayas leg that was scheduled last 27 to 28 September in Iloilo City due to a typhoon.

The PSC, according to Gaston, is still trying to squeeze in the Luzon leg in Ilocos Norte next month or any other window between the Batang Pinoy in General Santos City later this month and the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in December.

“The people of Agusan del Norte are very excited. To them, this is a very huge event. The delegations will start arriving in Buenavista tomorrow,” Gaston told the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex conference room.

Buenavista Mayor Joselito Roble and Agusan de Norte Gov. Maria Angelica Rosedell Amante have ensured a successful hosting of the yearly event.

PSC commissioner Ed Hayco will also grace the opening.

Gaston told the forum that aside from medals and minimal cash rewards, the event is all about the "camaraderie and competitiveness" among the indigenous people.

The cities and municipalities fielding bets are Nasipit, Las Nieves, Buenavista, Cabadbaran City, Carmen, Jabonga, Tubay, Santiago, Kitcharao, Remedio Romualdez and Butuan City.