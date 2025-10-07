Iloilo targets rabies-free status by 2030

ILOILO CITY — Every single day, about 200 Ilonggos fall victim to animal bites, mostly from dogs — a figure that provincial officials say underscores the continuing public health threat of rabies in Iloilo.

This was the stark reminder issued by Provincial Administrator Raul Banias during the World Rabies Day Celebration and Awarding Ceremony held on October 1, 2025, at Punta Villa Resort, on behalf of Governor Arthur Defensor Jr.

From January to June 2025, a total of 35,522 residents sought treatment at Animal Bite Treatment Centers across the province, Banias reported, calling the numbers “a daily public welfare concern that cannot be ignored.”

“We convene today on Rabies Day to remind us all of the gravity of this public health problem if it is not successfully abated,” Banias said.

Despite the daunting figures, Iloilo’s anti-rabies campaign is gaining ground. The provincial government has set its sights on declaring Iloilo rabies-free by 2030 — a goal that Banias believes is achievable through a whole-of-province approach.

So far, 11 island barangays in Concepcion, four in Ajuy, one in San Dionisio, and eight in Carles have already been declared rabies-free, signaling progress in the province’s island communities.

To sustain these gains, the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPVET) continues to allocate millions of pesos for anti-rabies vaccines and the operation of Animal Bite Treatment Centers in municipal and district hospitals.

Banias urged local government units to step up their participation in crafting and enforcing local anti-rabies ordinances, especially in mainland barangays where animal bite cases remain high.

“Let us do our share in pet registration, mass vaccination, and community education,” he said. “Responsible pet ownership must become the norm, not the exception. Together, we can protect our people and our future.”

With sustained coordination between local governments, veterinary offices, and communities, Iloilo hopes to turn its fight against rabies into a model for other provinces — proving that public health victories begin with collective action.