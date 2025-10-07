Iloilo City's job market heats up: 31K vacancies, 92% hired

ILOILO CITY — Iloilo City’s job market showed strong momentum in the third quarter of 2025, with 31,845 job vacancies recorded and a placement rate soaring to 92.61 percent, according to the Public Employment Service Office (PESO).

From July to September 2025, PESO’s Labor Market Analysis showed that 11,546 applicants were referred to employers, and 10,709 successfully landed jobs — a clear sign of improving labor activity in the province.

Based on data from the Skills Registry System (SPRS), a total of 7,816 jobseekers registered during the period, peaking in August with 3,531 applicants.

Women continued to lead the labor force participation, accounting for 57.51 percent (4,495) of all applicants, compared to 42.49 percent (3,321) men. Most jobseekers were single, and the majority fell within the 20 to 24 age group (3,063), followed by those aged 25 to 34 (1,578).

The PESO Employment Information System reported 5,187 applicants sourced from three job fairs, 28 local recruitment activities, and 10 special recruitment drives across Iloilo.

In terms of qualifications, 4,394 applicants were college graduates, while 4,995 had no prior work experience — highlighting both a young and emerging workforce.

The most in-demand positions included customer service representatives, cashiers, service crew, and food handlers, while delivery riders, instructors, masons, accounting staff, and welders topped the list of hard-to-fill roles.

Among successfully placed workers, key positions filled were customer service representatives, service crew, cashiers, baggers, and production crew. Meanwhile, hard-to-fill posts such as admin aide, instructor, driver, and accounting staff also saw notable placements.

Beyond regular employment, 864 beneficiaries were engaged in the DOLE TUPAD program — 480 women and 384 men, mostly 35 to 44 years old, with 472 single participants.

The latest report underscores Iloilo’s steady recovery and its growing reputation as one of Western Visayas’ strongest labor markets — a province where opportunity and productivity continue to thrive.