ICI vows no whitewash in flood control probe

The Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) assured the public that no whitewash will occur in its investigation into the massive flood control corruption scandal.

ICI Executive Director Atty. Brian Keith Hosaka said the body is committed to uncovering the truth. “That’s why it is crucial that the commission carefully untangles this web of corruption,” he said. “This is not a simple modus.”

Hosaka said the ICI must meticulously verify all evidence and testimonies, warning that some information “might be false and possibly meant to mislead the investigation and the public for certain agendas.”

The ICI’s pledge came after the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines warned against attempts to derail the probe.

“We strongly oppose any attempt to preempt or derail the investigation through backroom deals, leadership takeovers, or selective justice,” the bishops said. They urged lawmakers and the Palace to ensure that the ICI investigation is conducted “thoroughly, transparently, and without fear or favor.”

The bishops called on public officials to uphold the integrity of the inquiry, stressing that the ICI must be empowered to investigate fully and freely, without political interference.