How Filipinos can turn their passion for hair into an int’l career

“We believe that beauty has the power to transform lives,” said Yassine Bakkari, country managing director of L’Oréal Philippines. “This partnership with TESDA is part of our commitment to inclusive growth — ensuring that more Filipinos, especially women and underserved communities, gain access to education, skills and sustainable livelihoods. By equipping Filipino stylists with world-class skills, we are creating livelihood opportunities and strengthening the future of Philippine hairdressing.”

The French company will help redesign the Hairdressing NC II Certification by providing enhanced training and cutting-edge worldwide practices. Consider trend-driven cuts, next-level color work and the kind of knowledge that leads to opportunities not only in salons, but also in freelance employment and the creative economy.

The program also includes the Color Certification, a globally-recognized path to become a professional colorist.

And, because you can’t do magic without the necessary tools, trainees will receive professional-grade products. The French company’s sleek new Mandaluyong headquarters will also serve as an approved TESDA examination center.

Benitez mentioned, “Hairdressing is not just about styling — it is culture, livelihood and dignity. Through this partnership, we are not only enhancing our Hairdressing NC II program to meet global standards but also empowering women, out-of-school youth and underserved communities to turn their skills into sustainable careers. Together, we are raising the bar for the profession and giving every Filipino hairdresser the opportunity to compete on the world stage.”

The Philippines’ hairdressing sector is reportedly thriving, with over 77,000 salons nationwide, ranging from metropolis studios to neighborhood parlors that never go out of style. The demand is present, as is the potential.

TESDA is concerned with access as well as training. “Here in TESDA, we offer Hairdressing NC II programs nationwide. Our scholars are taught the fundamentals from haircutting, to hair coloring, perming, scalp treatment and even basic cosmetology. From the workers rushing to their jobs with still-wet hair, to the small sachets of shampoo and conditioner we buy in sari-sari stores, to the loyal friendships men form with their neighborhood barbers, hair is part of our daily lives.”

That is why TESDA has even launched mobile training units, delivering hairdressing instruction to overlooked areas. Because having confidence with your hair should not be a privilege; it should be available to everyone.

Meanwhile, hairdressing is considered a high-level profession in Japan, Korea and the United States, with official certification required. With this new relationship, Filipino hairdressers will enter the same limelight, armed with international-standard training.