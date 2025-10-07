Giant Risers make debut, test Bolts’ power

Games today:

(Ynares Center-Antipolo)

5:15 p.m. — Meralco vs Titan Ultra

7:30 p.m. — San Miguel Beer

vs NLEX

Newcomer Titan Ultra seeks a strong introduction in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Philippine Cup in a baptism of fire against a rebranded and healthier Meralco today at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Tipoff time is set at 5:15 p.m. followed by defending champion San Miguel Beer’s showdown against NLEX at 7:30 p.m.

Despite being new, the Giant Risers, whose mother company, Pureblends Corporation, acquired the NorthPort franchise, are no pushover team.

Titan Ultra inherited the core of the previous squad, led by veterans Calvin Abueva, who was named Most Improved Player and a member of the All-Defensive Team in PBA Season 49.

“This team has the pieces in veterans like Calvin and Josh, then we have Chris Koon and other key additions,” said head coach Johnedel Cardel, who is making a comeback after his last stint with Terrafirma last year.

Koon, the No. 4 pick in the recent Draft out of Ateneo de Manila University, is joined by other rookies Mario Barasi, the No. 13 pick left unsigned by Barangay Ginebra, and Arvie Bringas, who was selected No. 36 overall by Kia (Terrafirma) in 2017 but was left unsigned.

The Giant Risers acquired forward Ato Ular in a trade with Phoenix for James Kwekuteye and also signed James Martinez and Roi Sumang to beef up their roster.

“We have a young team and even our veterans, most are also young, so expect us to have a run-and-gun type of game and relentless defense,” Titan Ultra team governor Emilio Tiu said.

On the other hand, the Bolts sport a new look with their rebranded logo and new kits but carry the same fire in their redemption campaign after losing the throne last year.

“Of course, the goal is really to bounce back from what happened last season,” Meralco top guard Chris Newsome said.

Veteran Allein Maliksi as also recovered from a back injury that kept him sidelined for most of the previous season.

“Allein looks good. I mean, it’s nice to see him back. He’ll be a big thing in what we do,” Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo said.

The Beermen, meanwhile, begin their repeat bid led by an inspired star center June Mar Fajardo, who claimed his record-extending ninth Most Valuable Player award during the Leo Awards last Sunday.

Making their debut for San Miguel are ninth overall pick Chris Miller and No. 33 Royce Mantua, joining a stacked Beermen lineup bannered by CJ Perez, Jericho Cruz, Don Trollano, Chris Ross and Marcio Lassiter.

The Road Warriors are also out for redemption following their quarterfinals exit in the previous all-Filipino conference despite holding a twice-to-beat advantage over Rain or Shine.