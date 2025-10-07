For the ‘boss girl’ among us

Christy Ng has officially arrived in the Philippines — and she did so in typical main-character form.

The beloved Southeast Asian designer, known for her sleek, customizable, and fully boss-girl items, got things off with an intimate pre-launch movie screening that perfectly mirrored the brand’s mission: clothes that goes with you, from power meetings to personal moments.

Guests were treated to a special screening of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, last 2 October, at SM Megamall Director’s Club.

The film delves deeply into revisiting the past to rediscover love, meaning and new beginnings. The plot precisely parallels Christy Ng’s own inspirational journey: what began in her living room has grown into a regional fashion empire adored by women throughout Asia.

In an exclusive chat with the Daily Tribune, she left an empowering message for dreamers and go-getters: “Go follow your dreams. Don’t be afraid. Take that leap of faith.” A statement that hits home for anyone chasing their own big, bold, beautiful journey.

Attendees got the rare chance to chat with the visionary founder, who shared her inspiring journey from small beginnings in Malaysia to making waves across the region.

Ng, a Malaysian designer and entrepreneur, founded her namesake brand in 2010 after realizing how hard it was to find stylish yet comfortable shoes for everyday women.

What began as a small online shop quickly gained traction for its made-to-order designs and later expanded into handbags and accessories.

Known for her creative collaborations and her mission to make luxury accessible, Christy has become one of Southeast Asia’s most admired female founders blending craftsmanship, customization and a touch of sass in every piece.

“The Philippines has always been close to my heart and I’m thrilled to finally bring our brand here. Our pieces are designed for women who lead dynamic lives — where a single pair of shoes or a bag can take you from a busy work day to an evening of relaxation. This launch marks an exciting new chapter in our journey and I’m so grateful to share it with Filipinos,” said Ng.

Her bags are confidence boosters. Whether it is a structured tote that screams CEO (chief executive officer) energy or a chic mini bag that levels up your off-duty look, each piece is designed to carry more than just your essentials — it carries your story, ambition, glow-up.

The event also doubled as the launch of Ng’s very first pop-up store in the Philippines, located at SM Megamall, open from 2 to 19 October.

From timeless shoes to customizable bags, the pop-up brings the brand’s signature “affordable elegance” straight to Filipinas who want that mix of function and flair.

For “girlies,” you know that the right bag does not just complete your outfit. It completes your vibe. Your next go-to arm candy might just be one that reminds you: confidence is the best accessory of all.