Focus crimes see drop amid intensified efforts

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday reported a significant decline in major crimes across the nation, attributing the nearly 14 percent drop to intensified law enforcement operations between July and September 2025.

Data from the PNP’s Crime Research and Analysis Center indicated 8,988 focus crime incidents were recorded nationwide during the third quarter of 2025. This marked a 13.82 percent decrease from the 10,430 cases recorded during the same period in 2024.

PNP acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. praised officers for their performance, emphasizing the role of stronger law enforcement efforts and community partnerships.

“The continued drop in crime incidents is a reflection of our police officers’ dedication on the ground and the growing trust of the Filipino people in their police force,” Nartatez said.

He also highlighted the PNP’s commitment to weekly crime trend assessments through the Enhanced Managing Police Operations framework, which is used to implement targeted strategies in high-crime areas.

Among the eight major focus crimes monitored, rape cases saw the largest reduction, dropping by 33 percent from 2,280 to 1,527 incidents.

Other notable decreases included the carnapping of vehicles, which was down 28 percent from 97 to 69 cases, and murder, which decreased by 24 percent from 1,021 to 774 cases. Declines were also reported in cases of homicide, robbery, theft, physical injury and motorcycle carnapping.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño credited the decrease to the PNP’s aggressive campaigns against illegal drugs, firearms, most wanted individuals, cybercrime, smuggling and illegal gambling.

“These numbers tell a story of progress,” Tuaño said. “They represent fewer victims, safer neighborhoods, and a growing sense of order in our communities.”

Tuaño added that the PNP will remain focused on strengthening collaboration with local governments and the public to ensure sustained improvements in public safety.

“Under the leadership of Acting Chief PNP Nartatez, we remain committed to a brand of police service that is efficient, compassionate, and built on public trust,” Tuaño said.

The PNP assured the public of its continuous efforts to enhance operational readiness and law enforcement capabilities across the country, aligning with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vision of a safer and more disciplined “Bagong Pilipinas.”