Filipino edge in Japan work marketplace

Onodera User Run Blooming Academy Marketing Officer Veronica Gayda shared that Filipino learners have a huge advantage when it comes to finding jobs in Japan.

Known for offering six months of free skills training and Nihongo courses to Filipino learners, OUR Blooming Academy has helped enrich the potential of young individuals. Many of its alumni are now working stably in Japan and even documenting their experiences through vlogs.

Gayda told DAILY TRIBUNE that Filipinos are “naturally warm, caring, and very adaptable.” Such traits, she said, do not need to be taught because they are innate, qualities that are essential in service industries such as food service, caregiving, and hotel accommodation, the courses offered by the academy.

Additionally, Filipinos are naturally bilingual or even trilingual, speaking Tagalog, English, and sometimes other local languages, making global communication easier. Regarding the Japanese language, Gayda shared that Filipinos grew up loving Japanese culture through popular anime.

“Although many are already Tagalized, it’s clear that some grew to love their culture and even do their own research,” she said. Gayda added that many applicants are inspired by the lifestyle vlogs produced by OUR graduates, which highlight Filipinos’ admiration for Japan’s culture and way of life.

Gayda described the school’s definition of success in training as being reflected in students’ confidence in speaking the language and their “inner strength to face new challenges.”

She emphasized that resilience is one of the key principles taught in their lectures, especially for service-oriented jobs.

“I think it’s very inspiring to see that in just six months, even total beginners with zero knowledge can reach JLPT N4 level,” Gayda said.

The JLPT N4 level is the minimum requirement for obtaining a work permit in Japan. “This means they can understand daily conversations, read simple kanji (Japanese characters), and handle basic situations on their own,” she added.

The school accepts aspiring scholars aged 17 to 30 years old with no tattoos and who are physically and mentally fit. Gayda clarified that the six-month free training offered at their Davao and Marikina branches is not a scam—there are no hidden charges or “study now, pay later” schemes.

They also do not offer online or night classes to ensure hands-on teaching for all students.

The academy also ensures quality education by hiring Filipino instructors who have lived and worked in Japan, bringing valuable firsthand experience to their teaching.