Enriquez, Camacho top Manila Half Marathon

Newcomer Simon Enriquez and veteran Maricar Camacho showed the way in the PUMA Manila Half Marathon 2025 last Sunday at SM Mall of Asia Complex.

Enriquez came out of nowhere and snared the pole position in the men’s division, finishing the course in one hour, 23 minutes, and five seconds, while Camacho was magnificent as always, crossing the tape in one hour, 30 minutes, and 54 seconds.

Following suit in the men’s side are Joram Lava (1:24:23) and Moiselle Angelo Alforque (1:25:22) while Jennelyn Isibido (1:37:11) and Danica Shasha Tan (1:48:34) made the podium in the women’s category.

Their victories were a rousing kickoff to the PUMA Philippine Half Series 2025, celebrating speed, endurance, and style under the iconic PUMA brand.

“The PUMA Manila Half Marathon marks the start of an exciting journey for Filipino runners,” RUNRIO general manager Andrew Neri said. “This is more than just a race — it’s about performance, passion, and pushing boundaries, all in the spirit of PUMA.”

The energy was electric from start to finish as participants raced through Manila’s scenic routes showcasing both grit and community spirit in this race.

Rico Jay Patanao (32:44) topped the men’s 10K with Cymon Richard De Jesus (38:15) and Roilan Develasco (38:47) chasing him. Meanwhile, Christine Hallasgo (38:32) was head and shoulders in front of the field as she was followed by Maria Jonna Lina Abutas (42:54) and Brizeth Deriquito (45:18).

Junel Gabotia (17:21) was the first in the men’s 5K, with Michael Dave Bognadon (18:57) and Manuel Tayoto (21:05) making the top three, while Jolly Ann Ballester (24:01) got the win in the women’s category in front of Thea Marie Ba-ay (27:07) and Geraldine Rose Anonas (27:09).

Following Manila, the PUMA Philippine Half Series 2025 continues its run across the country with stops in Davao on 19 October, Cebu on 26 October, Cagayan de Oro on 23 November, Iloilo on 30 November, and the Grand Finale in Clark on 14 December.