Ejercito, Tulfo opt out of Blue Ribbon pool

Both Senators Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito and Raffy Tulfo have declined to head the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, one of the upper chamber’s most powerful panels tasked with investigating government corruption and holding public officials to account.

Ejercito expressed gratitude at being considered for the job but said that he recognized his limitations.

“Thank you for considering me for chair, but I know my limitations. There are others more capable of heading this important committee,” he said.

In a phone interview later, Ejercito joked that taking on the position is “suicide.” “It’s like a curse,” he added.

When asked if anyone had already expressed interest, he quipped, “Nobody wants to commit suicide… not yet.”

Tulfo, meanwhile, said he wants to focus on his current leadership of the labor, migrant workers, and public services committees.

Their decisions came in the wake of Senator Panfilo Lacson’s resignation as Blue Ribbon chair amid controversy over the ongoing investigation into alleged anomalies in flood control projects, which has implicated several lawmakers. Despite stepping down, Lacson remains a member of the committee.

Sotto mulls next steps

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III revealed he had tried for two days to convince Lacson to reconsider his resignation but acknowledged that the letter Lacson submitted was a firm notice, not a request for permission to step down.

“We will discuss this further in a caucus of the majority members to determine our next steps,” Sotto said. He noted that any recommendation from Lacson regarding his successor would have weight.

Sotto confirmed the initial shortlist of potential successors to Lacson included Ejercito, Tulfo, Pia Cayetano, Kiko Pangilinan and Risa Hontiveros.

The lawmakers emphasized that the committee’s leadership is traditionally chosen based on seniority, experience, and impartiality, and while a legal background is helpful, it is not required.

Several senators, including Jinggoy Estrada, pointed to Pia Cayetano as a strong contender due to her previous experience as Blue Ribbon chair and her standing in the majority bloc. Cayetano made history in June 2024 as the first woman senator to chair the committee, succeeding then Senator Francis Tolentino.

The Blue Ribbon Committee, officially known as the Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations, wields significant influence in the Senate. Its mandate includes probing corruption allegations, auditing government transactions, and ensuring that public officials are held accountable under the law.

The post requires a leader capable of navigating politically sensitive investigations while maintaining credibility and impartiality.

The final decision on the new chairperson is expected later this week, as the senators weigh qualifications, experience, and the committee’s ongoing responsibilities, including sensitive inquiries that could have wide-ranging political implications.