DoTr greenlights rush-hour NIA loop

Commuters from Sapang Palay and Fairview will have an easier time transferring to the MRT-3 rail line after the Department of Transportation (DoTr) ordered the issuance of special permits allowing nearly 300 buses to again pick up and drop off passengers along NIA Road.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said Tuesday that the move is necessary to shorten the walking distance for passengers, especially the elderly and people with disabilities, who are transferring to the MRT-3.

“Long walks just to catch a ride make it hard for passengers, particularly seniors and PWDs,” Lopez said.

“Bus stops should be closer to the MRT so transfers are easier,” he added.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has issued 268 special permits for buses on the Sapang Palay route to use NIA Road.

Starting this month, buses are allowed on NIA Road during rush hours — from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — with the schedule subject to review next month.

The buses will operate in a loop that includes Sapang Palay, Commonwealth Avenue, East Avenue, Internal Road and NIA Road.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, Lopez ordered the deployment of Philippine Coast Guard and Land Transportation Office traffic enforcers to the area.

Buses will be allowed to remain on NIA Road for no more than three minutes before continuing their routes, and frequent honking will be prohibited to avoid disturbing nearby buildings.