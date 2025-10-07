DOJ Undersecretary Fredderick Vida named OIC as Remulla prepares to take over Ombudsman role

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday designated Undersecretary Fredderick A. Vida as Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Department of Justice (DOJ) ahead of his formal assumption as the new Ombudsman.

Remulla, a former Cavite congressman before joining the Marcos Cabinet, confirmed Vida’s temporary appointment, saying the move had been “already agreed upon earlier.”

“Undersecretary Vida, as officer in charge or acting secretary,” Remulla said when asked who would oversee the DOJ.

Vida currently serves as the Undersecretary-in-Charge for the DOJ’s Financial, Administration, and Personnel Cluster. He also previously served as mayor of Mendez, Cavite, a town in Remulla’s home province.

The new Ombudsman said he may take his oath as the country’s top graft buster on Thursday and formally assume the post on Friday.

Vida’s appointment as DOJ OIC will remain in effect until President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. names a permanent replacement for the Justice Secretary position.