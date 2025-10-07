Dizon meets with Azurin, Magalong

Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon on Tuesday held a rare face-to-face lunch meeting with outgoing ICC adviser, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, and his successor, retired Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr., at Cabel Restaurant near Malacañang.

Dizon described the gathering as an “unannounced turnover,” emphasizing the importance of continuity and coordination in the ongoing ICC investigation.

He expressed confidence in Azurin, noting the retired general’s extensive background in law enforcement and investigation. Dizon said the priority now is organizing the investigation to produce solid, indisputable cases against officials involved in alleged flood control anomalies.

“What’s important in the investigation is prioritization. With the help of ICC Special Adviser Azurin, a system will be created to follow the President’s directive and ensure the cases filed against the officials involved are rock solid,” Dizon said.

Dizon also thanked Magalong for his contributions to the initial phase of the ICC investigation, adding that he believes the Baguio mayor will continue to support the work even after stepping down.

“We are grateful for Mayor Magalong’s dedication to the early stages of the investigation. His expertise has been invaluable, and I trust he will remain an ally of the ICC investigation,” Dizon said.

The secretary also praised Azurin for answering the President’s call to return to the Philippines and work full-time on the investigation, leaving behind his retirement and family in Europe.

“We are here together to chart the way forward. This investigation must move quickly because our fellow Filipinos are impatient — they want accountability. In the coming days, I will formally introduce General Azurin as a member of the ICC team,” Dizon said.

He added that the meeting allowed Azurin to be briefed on the work completed so far and the steps still needed to strengthen the investigation.

“It’s crucial that General Azurin fully understands what has been done and what remains to be done. This ensures the investigation proceeds smoothly and efficiently,” Dizon said.