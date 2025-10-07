DICT: 2G, 3G signals unsafe; public warned vs scams

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda revealed on Tuesday that 2G and 3G signals are no longer secure, making the public vulnerable to scams.

In a press briefing, Aguda said telecommunications companies have assured the DICT that they will remove these outdated signals from populated areas and are awaiting notification from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

Aguda explained that some mobile point-of-sale (POS) systems in shopping malls still rely on 2G connectivity, which poses security risks.

“The problem is, the other MPOS, mobile POS, which we use in malls, watch out for them when they use 2G connectivity, it’s dangerous. I advise you to be careful because that [signal] can be intercepted by what we call a stinger or MC catcher. The MC Catcher or a stinger is like a cell site that fits in a backpack or a suitcase, it accumulates your 2G signal and 3G, then you think there’s a message for you, from your bank or government—they are not, it’s changed, they are just pretending,” he said.

At present, Aguda said 3G signals have already been taken down, but 2G remains in use, particularly in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs) where it is still relied upon by many users.

Safer digital infrastructure for Christmas

Aguda said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the DICT to ensure a scam-free Christmas season, as more Filipinos are expected to engage in digital and financial activities.

The DICT has coordinated with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance to bolster digital protection ahead of the holidays.

In addition, Aguda revealed that the Philippines is exploring retinal scan technology as a stronger security measure for banking transactions, helping financial institutions verify whether transactions are made by real users or by deepfakes and AI-generated impostors.

“We are working with CICC, the Cybercrime Investigation Coordinating Center, and we will sign the MOU. We will encourage your banks to use that—they are not the only option, but that is one of the examples. We will also use those AI technologies to solve scams,” he said.