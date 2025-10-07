Destination: Lipa, Batangas

Best advice:
Come over on a January weekday — perfect for a hike or bike ride in Lipa’s cool breeze. Treat yourself to the city’s charming bakeries and hidden restaurants just a few turns away.
Best Place to EAT:
Casa Marikit Ristorante Italiano. The Ravioli Ai Funghi and their panna cotta is to die for.
Favorite place to stay:
Kilyawan Farm Resort offers one of the most unique stays near Lipa, featuring award-winning sustainable architecture. Its bamboo cabins — once humble chicken coops — have been beautifully transformed into eco-friendly spaces that celebrate creativity and connection with nature.
Spotted: Fiddy Ganzon-Ofrecio
Born and raised in Batangas, Fiddy spent 10 years studying in Manila before finding her way back home. She is a former banker, and now handles marketing and finance for Kilyawan Farm Resort. When not working, she is happily immersed in family life with her husband and three kids, enjoying the calm of Lipa’s countryside.
Best place to hang out:
Hotel 1925. See jewelry artisans at work in Atelier 818, have pizza in D’Ursi and a night cap in Il Capo.
Best Place to shop:
Ijo Bakery for pastries, Pinkie’s Farm for milk, yogurt and cheese, The Outlets for brands on sale.