Choco Mucho blasts Capital1, spoils Belen debut

RODRIGUEZ, Rizal --- Choco Mucho swept Capital1, 33-31, 26-24, 25-23, and spoiled the much-awaited debut of Bella Belen to begin its campaign in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Tuesday at the Ynares Center-Montalban here.

Kat Tolentino and Isa Molde led the way for the Flying Titans, who had to sweat it out in the closing junction of each set before disposing of the Solar Spikers in the foreign guest players-less match that lasted an hour and 43 minutes.

PVL imports were barred from seeing action with the delay in the approval of their international transfer certificates (ITC) by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.

Tolentino, back after missing the preseason On Tour to recover from an appendectomy, finished with 15 points from 12 kills, two kill blocks and an ace.

Isa Molde had 14 markers while Lorraine Pecana and Des Cheng added eight and seven points, respectively, for Choco Mucho.

Capital1, just like in the first two sets, gave the Flying Titans a scare in the third after taking a 23-22 advantage.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat tied it at 23 before Maddie Madayag, back in her first game wearing purple following a year of action in the Kurobe AquaFairies on the Japan V.League, put on the finishing touches with back-to-back kill block over Rovie Instrella.

“We’ve seen in this game the collective effort of the team. Although we struggled with our passing at the start but we’re able to pull through and did the right things inside the court,” Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

Belen, the top overall pick in the last Draft but had to skip the On Tour due to Alas Pilipinas tour of duty, made a rousing introduction despite a stinging loss with a triple-double of 20 points, 19 coming from kills, with 18 digs and 12 excellent receptions for the Solar Spikers.

Leila Cruz had 18 markers and Jorelle Singh got seven markers.