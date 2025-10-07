Book for HK OFW kids launched

Full Phils is a youth-led non-profit that helps OFWs in Hong Kong complete their college education. The book was successfully launched at Museo Pambata recently. The book is a lifeline where 100 percent of proceeds from sales will fund Full Phils’ scholarship program, which supports OFWs in Hong Kong as they pursue the college degrees they put on hold to work overseas. In just two years, the organization has enabled almost 30 OFWs to return to school and is preparing to celebrate its first batch of graduates in 2025.

“The book bridges two different worlds: the one where OFWs live abroad and the one they long for back home,” said Baja. “Through this story, we hope both children and parents understand that sacrifice can lead to opportunity and that education remains one of the most powerful tools to extend one’s reach in accomplishing their dreams.”