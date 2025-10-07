Barbie Forteza donates P100K for Cebu quake-affected children

Kapuso Primetime Princess Barbie Forteza has donated ₱100,000 to Save the Children Philippines to aid relief operations for families and children affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Bogo City, Cebu, on 30 September.

The powerful quake caused significant destruction across the city—damaging homes, toppling structures, and displacing numerous families. Among the hardest hit were children, whose daily routines and sense of safety were upended overnight.

Standing with the Children of Cebu

Barbie’s contribution supports Save the Children Philippines’ ongoing humanitarian work, which includes the distribution of food and water, household and hygiene kits, and psychosocial support for affected children and their families.

“Sigurado akong hindi ito ang buhay na pinapangarap nila,” Barbie said in her message.

“Gusto nilang malayang makapaglaro, makapag-aral, at maka-uwi sa maayos na tahanan. Ang iba ay marahil nangangarap para sa pagbabago—kaya dapat mas pangalagaan ang mga kabataan, at siguraduhing sila ay may pag-asa at magandang kinabukasan.”

Her donation reflects her ongoing commitment as a Save the Children Philippines Ambassador, a role she shares with fellow Kapuso star David Licauco, under the organization’s partnership with GMA Network, Inc. launched in 2024.

An Ambassador of Hope

For Barbie, helping children rebuild their lives after tragedy is more than an advocacy—it’s a personal mission. The actress has long used her platform to amplify the voices of the vulnerable, especially those affected by crises and poverty.

“We are deeply grateful to Barbie for her commitment and timely support for children affected by the earthquake in Northern Cebu,” said Natalia Tabal, Save the Children Philippines’ Director for Fundraising and Marketing.

“Her generosity reminds us that everyone has a role in ensuring children’s rights to protection and education, even in the most difficult times.”

As relief and recovery efforts continue in Cebu, Save the Children Philippines remains steadfast in its mission to protect, educate, and empower children across the country. Barbie’s act of kindness serves as a reminder that compassion and solidarity can bring light to even the darkest moments of disaster.