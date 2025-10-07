Baguio Cathedral to be elevated as Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of the Atonement

The Baguio Cathedral, one of the most iconic landmarks in the City of Pines, is set to reach a new milestone in its rich spiritual history. The Archdiocese of Baguio has announced the church’s solemn declaration and elevation as The Baguio Cathedral and Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of the Atonement — marking it as the first diocesan shrine of the Local Church of Baguio.

The historic celebration will take place on 21 November 2025, at 10:00 a.m., highlighted by the Canonical Installation of Rev. Fr. Berlynden B. Dao-anis as the first rector of the newly elevated shrine.

This momentous event stands as a tribute to the deep faith and devotion of generations of Cordillerans and Baguio residents who have long looked to the Cathedral as a beacon of prayer, reconciliation, and peace. The elevation to diocesan shrine status further affirms its role as a center of Marian devotion under the patronage of Our Lady of the Atonement.

“In gratitude and faith, we honor Our Lady of the Atonement, our beloved patroness, as this sacred place continues to stand as a beacon of prayer and devotion,” the Cathedral shared in its official announcement.

For over a century, the Baguio Cathedral has been a spiritual home not only to locals but also to countless pilgrims and tourists who seek solace within its iconic twin spires overlooking Session Road.

As the community prepares for this joyful occasion, the faithful are invited to join in prayer and thanksgiving for this new chapter in the Cathedral’s enduring mission.

Our Lady of the Atonement, pray for us! Viva La Virgen!