Ateneo stakes clean slate vs UP

Games today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. — NU vs Adamson

4:30 p.m. — Ateneo vs UP

After averting disaster in the previous outing, Ateneo de Manila University challenges resurgent defending champion University of the Philippines with its unbeaten record on the line in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 men’s basketball tournament today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles are out to preserve their immaculate 4-0 win-loss record while the Fighting Maroons aim to extend their win streak to three in the much-anticipated “Battle of Katipunan” slated at 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, National University and Adamson University seek to rebound from their respective setbacks in their 2 p.m. clash.

Still, all eyes are on Ateneo as it tries to draw closer to a first round sweep.

But getting past UP, which rediscovered its winning ways after a 0-2 start, is easier said than done.

“I can say that UP is as they were built in the preseason, they’re a real problem. They’re a really, really good team,” Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin said.

The Fighting Maroons got the Blue Eagles’ number in their head-to-head with the men on the Diliman side of Katipunan beating their Loyola neighbors four straight times since the second round of Season 86.

Ateneo would have to play a consistent game the whole four quarters to avoid the same scare it had in its 81-74 escape over archrival De La Salle University last Sunday.

Thanks to the steady hands of Shawn Tuano from the foul line in the closing stretch, the Blue Eagles survived a 36-point fourth quarter outburst from the Green Archers to avoid a total collapse after seeing their 33-point advantage in the third canto dwindle to just five.

Baldwin expects another grind-it-out game with UP out to bust Ateneo’s win streak after putting NU’s three-game romp to a screeching halt last Saturday.

“It’s gonna be a rugged game. It’s gonna be two teams, UP fighting to get back to where they know they belong: Back into the top four and top four contention,” the American mentor said.

“And us really trying to hold on to our really outstanding start of the season. Both teams playing for a lot. But I think pretty much that’s always the case early in the season.”

The Fighting Maroons have turned their campaign around after back-to-back losses to start their repeat bid.

UP displayed grit and championship experience in clawing back from 13 points down to stun the Bulldogs, 66-59, last Saturday to level its record to 2-2, tied with La Salle.

Despite the hype, the Fighting Maroons downplay the meeting as another regular game and would rather focus on getting the job done.

“It’s the same approach regardless of who we’re playing. Obviously, Ateneo is also the only remaining team unbeaten. But it doesn’t matter if it’s Ateneo or another team. We’re gonna give them a fight,” UP top deputy Christian Luanzon said.