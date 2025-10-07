Ate Gay finds hope amid stage 4 cancer

Comedian Gil Aducal Morales, more fondly known as Ate Gay, has shared a touching update on her ongoing fight with stage 4 cancer, offering a glimpse of courage, gratitude, and faith in the face of uncertainty.

A glimmer of healing

In a Facebook post last 2 October, the beloved performer revealed that the lump on her neck had visibly shrunk after just three days of treatment.

“Ambilis ng pagliit ng bukol in 3 days… 10 cm naging 8.5. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat na nanalangin ng aking agarang paggaling,” Ate Gay wrote, thanking her followers for their unceasing prayers.

The small but significant progress reignited hope not only for her but also for fans and fellow entertainers who have been closely following her recovery journey.

From misdiagnosis to revelation

Ate Gay first went public with her diagnosis in a “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” interview last September, recalling how the ordeal began as what she thought was a mild case of mumps.

“Parang beke lang siya noon. Hindi pantay ang mukha ko. Sabi ng mga kasama ko sa work, ‘Hindi pantay ang mukha mo, pa-check mo ’yan,’” she said.

After several tests, what was initially deemed benign turned out to be malignant. As the lump grew and began to bleed, further consultations confirmed the dreaded stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

An angel in disguise

Despite the grim prognosis, the comedian found a powerful source of hope — a benefactor who volunteered to cover all her hospital treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation.

“May isang anghel na tumulong sa akin na libre ako doon sa napakamahal na hospital,” she said in an interview with Ogie Diaz. “Nilibre po ako sa chemo, sa radiation para mabuhay po ako.”

Ate Gay revealed that the sponsor was connected with Gabay Guro, a non-government organization she had worked with in the past.

“Sabi ko sa kaniya gusto ko pa mabuhay. Ang sabi niya, si Lord lang magbibigay sa akin ng mahabang buhay. Doon ako naiyak kasi ang ganda ganda ng puso niya.”

Through it all, Ate Gay continues to find comfort in the prayers and support of her friends in the entertainment industry, including fellow comedian Allan K, who has been one of her staunch supporters.

“Thank you, thank you sa pagdadasal para sa akin. Nagbunga iyon. Sana patuloy pa rin kayo manalangin sa aking paggaling,” she said.

With her characteristic humor and warmth, Ate Gay remains a beacon of resilience, finding laughter and faith amid pain. And as her healing continues, so does the love that surrounds her — proof that even in the darkest of battles, kindness and prayer can light the way forward.