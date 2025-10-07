Aboitiz Group extends ₱2.7M in relief to over 9,000 Cebu families hit by quake

“Your actions reflect the best of who we are as OneAboitiz — people who care, who act, and who stand together when it matters most,” Aboitiz said, thanking volunteers for their resilience and compassion.

Volunteers came from various Aboitiz Group business units, including Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Aboitiz Foundation, AboitizPower, Visayan Electric, UnionBank, CitySavings, AboitizFoods, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP), Aboitiz InfraCapital and its subsidiaries, Unity Digital Infrastructure, AboitizLand, Aboitiz Economic Estates, and Aboitiz Construction.

The group coordinated its efforts with Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc., Philippine Red Cross Cebu Chapter, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce & Industry – Lapu-Lapu City to ensure swift and orderly distribution of aid.

On the ground, AboitizLand volunteers distributed relief to over 1,200 families in Sitios Paradise and Tawagan, Purok Baybay, and Tondo, all in Barangay Poblacion, Medellin. CitySavings also provided family packs to 100 teachers affected by the earthquake in Bogo City.

Last week, AboitizPower restored one Therma Visayas Inc. generating unit following inspections. Both Units 1 and 2 are now operational and supplying power to the Visayas grid after completing safety and structural checks. Unit 2 resumed operations on 2 October at 3:51 AM, while Unit 1 synchronized with the grid on 4 October at 11:00 PM — one day ahead of schedule — helping stabilize electricity in affected communities.

Clean drinking water, one of the most urgent needs following the disaster, was among the first supplies distributed by Aboitiz Group volunteers.

Beyond immediate relief, Aboitiz Foundation is coordinating with government partners to support long-term rehabilitation efforts. The foundation emphasized that the true strength of the organization lies in its people — those who choose to serve even when they themselves are in need.

Through these continuing efforts, the Aboitiz Group reaffirmed its commitment to advancing business and uplifting communities — guided by compassion, strengthened by unity, and inspired by the Filipino spirit of caring for one another.