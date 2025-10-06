Villar hails law infusing P200B into animal industry

Former Senator Cynthia Villar on Monday welcomed the signing of Republic Act 12308, or the Animal Industry Development and Competitiveness Act (AIDCA), which provides P200 billion over 10 years to revitalize the livestock, poultry and dairy sectors.

Signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 25 September, the law upgrades the Bureau of Animal Industry into a line agency under the Department of Agriculture and expands its regulatory authority.

It also strengthens the Philippine Carabao Center and National Dairy Authority through new mandates in biotechnology, vaccine development, and herd repopulation.

Villar said the measure was prompted by the African swine fever outbreak, which caused a 20.8 percent drop in pork production and P100 billion in losses in 2023.

The law creates the Animal Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, which will receive P20 billion annually from import tariffs to support herd repopulation, animal health, facility upgrades, credit access, and farmer training.

“This measure not only strengthens food security but also ensures better income for farmers and livestock raisers,” Villar said.