Two high-value drug suspects, two peddlers nabbed in Nueva Ecija buy-busts

Two High-Value Individuals (HVIs) and two drug peddlers were arrested during separate buy-bust operations in Nueva Ecija over the weekend.

According to the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO), operatives of the Cabanatuan City Police Station conducted a buy-bust operation at Purok Malinis, Barangay Barrera, Cabanatuan City, resulting in the arrest of a 35-year-old HVI. Authorities confiscated 55.20 grams of shabu with an estimated Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P375,360.00.

Similarly, operatives of the Gapan City Police Station carried out an anti-drug operation in Barangay Maburak, Gapan City, which led to the arrest of a 45-year-old HVI, an ex-policeman who went AWOL in 2010, along with his two drug peddler cohorts. Seized during the operation were 4.5 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P30,600.00 according to the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

All arrested individuals are now in the custody of their respective police stations and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.