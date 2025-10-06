Tulfo backs Lacson as Blue Ribbon chair amid resignation talk

Blue Ribbon Committee (BRC) Vice Chairman Senator Erwin Tulfo expressed support for Senate President Pro Tempore Ping Lacson amid discussions that Lacson might resign as BRC chair, citing his colleague’s integrity and credibility.

In an interview on DZRH’s Saksi sa Dobol B, Tulfo vouched for Lacson.

“Kilala naman natin si Sen. Ping Lacson, kapag sinabi niyang oo, oo. Kapag sinabi niyang hindi, hindi,” he said. “‘Yun ang naging desisyon. So, ika nga, wala nang makakapigil diyan.”

On Sunday, Lacson confirmed in a separate radio interview that he is considering stepping down as BRC chair following criticism from fellow senators over his handling of investigations into alleged anomalous flood control projects.

“Kung nagkukulang na ng pagtitiwala ang aking kasamahan, especially kung mas marami sa kanila, hindi na masaya sa pagha-handle sa akin sa blue ribbon, naisip ko na maybe stepping down is an option,” Lacson said.

Tulfo also raised concerns about overlapping investigations into the so-called “ghost” flood control projects, noting confusion over jurisdiction. “Hindi ba parang duplication na lamang ito? May nag-iimbestiga na DOJ, mayroon pang nag-iimbestiga na ICI. Tapos kami pa papasok pa rin,” he said.

The BRC announced Saturday that it will suspend its probe into the DPWH flood control projects indefinitely, a move Tulfo described as being in the Senate’s best interest. “Ang problema kasi rito ay nandiyan na ‘yung ICI. Sila na ‘yung nag-iimbestiga,” he said. “Eh ang gusto ko sana, ang gusto sana natin, focus na lang muna ang Senado dito sa legislation para hindi na muling maulit itong nangyaring ito.”

Tulfo also clarified that no changes in Senate leadership are expected in light of Lacson’s deliberations. “Wala naman. Tinanong ko kay Sen. Raffy [Tulfo], wala naman,” he said.