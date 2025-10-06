Top 2 most wanted suspects captured in Calumpit

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – A joint police operation in Calumpit, Bulacan resulted in the successful capture of the Top 2 Most Wanted Person (Provincial Level) and the Top 1 Most Wanted Person (Municipal Level), the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) announced Monday.

Alias Carlo, a resident of Brgy. Pio Cruzcosa in Calumpit, was arrested on October 5 by virtue of a warrant for Statutory Rape.

The operation was conducted by the Bulacan 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st PMFC), Calumpit MPS, PIT Bulacan West – RIU3, and 301st MC RMFB, in line with the PNP’s directives to intensify the pursuit of wanted individuals.

According to PMaj. Norheda Usman, Officer-in-Charge of the 1st PMFC, the arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued by Hon. Theresa Genevieve N. Co of RTC Branch 17, Malolos City, Bulacan. No bail was recommended.

Provincial Director PCol. Angel Garcillano stated that the arrest reflects ongoing efforts to track down wanted persons and enforce the law.

These efforts, he added, involve continued coordination with local government units and community engagement to support a safer environment in Bulacan.