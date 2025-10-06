‘That’s Entertainment’ cast reunites to honor Kuya Germs’ legacy

Nearly four decades since it first lit up Philippine television screens, “That’s Entertainment” continues to shine—this time through the warmth of camaraderie, laughter, and timeless memories.

On 4 October 2025, former cast members and friends of the beloved variety show gathered once more for their annual reunion party, held in honor of what would have been the 92nd birthday of the Master Showman himself, German “Kuya Germs” Moreno.

A Night of Nostalgia and Celebration

The evening was filled with music, food, and heartfelt conversations as over 40 members from different batches reunited to relive their glory days under the spotlight. It was more than just a reunion—it was a celebration of enduring friendships and a shared legacy that shaped generations of Filipino entertainers.

Many attendees fondly recalled their days performing in the weekday segments of the show, from singing and dancing to discovering the joys of live television under Kuya Germs’ guidance. The reunion became a testament to how “That’s Entertainment” was not just a show, but a family, one that continues to thrive even decades after the cameras stopped rolling.

Honoring the Organizers and the Master Showman’s Legacy

This year’s successful reunion was spearheaded by Harlene Bautista, Jennifer Sevilla, and Chuckie Dreyfus from Batch 1987, alongside Jaypee de Guzman and Cecile Galvez from Batch 1989. Their dedication ensured that the annual gathering remained as lively and meaningful as the show that brought them together.

The presence of Federico Moreno, Kuya Germs’ son, and John Nite, his nephew, made the celebration even more special. Both expressed gratitude to the “That’s” family for keeping the legacy of the Master Showman alive through the years.

“Kuya Germs would be so proud to see that his dream of giving young talents a platform continues to inspire,” one of the attendees shared.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Four Decades

As the night drew to a close, excitement filled the air for what’s next—the grand 40th anniversary celebration of That’s Entertainment, set for January 2026. Organizers teased upcoming surprises, hinting at a milestone event that will pay tribute not only to the show’s history but also to its lasting impact on Philippine entertainment.

“The road to four decades begins now,” the group declared, with smiles and cheers echoing throughout the venue.

Hosted by Somewhere in Metro Manila, the gathering reaffirmed what “That’s Entertainment” has always stood for—passion, unity, and the spirit of showbiz family.

As the countdown to its 40th year officially begins, one thing remains clear: the magic of “That’s Entertainment” lives on—not just on screen, but in the hearts of everyone who once sang, danced, and dreamed under Kuya Germs’ shining spotlight.