Sotto 'very confident' amid coup rumors

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III said he is "very confident" of the support of the majority amid rumors of another impending leadership coup.

Sotto made the remark amid talks circulating that some senators are eyeing a switch to sides and supporting Senate Minority Leader Alan Cayetano to become the next Senate president.

Only less than a month ago, Sotto replaced Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero for the position.

On Sunday, 5 October, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" Lacson denied another looming change in Senate leadership.

Lacson called the rumors "old rehashed psywar tactics to confuse the majority bloc."

Earlier, Senator JV Ejercito disclosed that he and four other senators considered leaving the Senate majority bloc and had thought of "being independent."

However, Ejercito said there are no moves to replace Sotto at the helm of the chamber's presidency.