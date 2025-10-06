Sotto: Lacson leaves big shoes to fill

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said it won’t be easy to fill the shoes of Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson, who stepped down as chair of the powerful Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

“Following in Senator Lacson’s footsteps won’t be easy,” said Sotto on Monday, noting the veteran solon’s long experience and steady hand in leading major investigations.

He clarified, however, that Lacson’s resignation had yet to be formally received by the Senate.

“Senator Lacson is frustrated — not stressed,” Sotto said in Filipino and English. “He’s used to stress. But in every hearing, someone complains. When there’s a hearing, people complain; when there’s none, people still complain. So really, what can you do?”

Sotto said Lacson handled the Blue Ribbon hearings well and assured him of his full support, whatever his ultimate decision.

“I think he did a good job running the committee,” Sotto said. “He has my 100-percent support, whatever he decides.”

Lacson announced his decision to step aside on Sunday after some senators expressed disappointment over how he was handling the probe into the alleged multibillion-peso flood control anomalies.

“When several colleagues said they were unhappy with how I was conducting the hearings, I thought it was time to step aside and let someone else take over,” Lacson said.

Still, he vowed to continue his longstanding crusade against corruption.

Senator Erwin Tulfo, meanwhile, said Lacson’s resignation appeared final.

“We all know Senator Ping — when he says yes, he means it. When he says no, he means it, too,” Tulfo said in a radio interview. “That’s his decision. I don’t think anyone can stop him.”

Tulfo pointed out the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) is already conducting a full-scale investigation into the flood control project anomalies, suggesting that the Senate can let the ICI take the lead.

“The ICI is already there. They’re the ones investigating now,” Tulfo said.

For Sotto, however, what Lacson leaves behind is more than a vacant chair — it’s a legacy of diligence and discipline that will be difficult to match.