Nueva Ecija police nab 8 most wanted in 5-day manhunt

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – In a significant victory for law enforcement, the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) apprehended eight out of its top ten most wanted individuals during a five-day intensive operation, according to reports from the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3).

The successful "Manhunt Charlie Operations," conducted from October 1 to 5, involved coordinated efforts across multiple police stations, including Cabanatuan City (responsible for four arrests), Sto. Domingo, Gapan City, Cuyapo, and Sta. Rosa.

“These victories demonstrate NEPPO's steadfast resolve to hunt down fugitives and uphold the rule of law,”stated Provincial Director PCol Heryl Bruno.“Our accomplishments speak volumes of the dedication, coordination, and relentless effort of our police personnel.”

The arrested fugitives face serious charges, including Frustrated Homicide, Multiple Counts of Estafa and Theft, Frustrated Murder, Rape, and violations of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and the Anti-Carnapping Act.

In addition to the most wanted suspects, NEPPO also arrested sixteen other wanted individuals during the same period, further underscoring the province's commitment to public safety.

Central Luzon Police Director Gen. Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. lauded NEPPO's success, emphasizing that the operation sets a strong example for the entire region in the intensified campaign against wanted criminals.