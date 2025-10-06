Metro Manila Skyline

(October 06 2025) Metro Manila tall buildings seen from Antipolo on Monday October 6 2025, following the deadly Earthquake that hit in Cebu last week, the Philippine government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are currently in talks to revisit next year the 2004 study, on the impact of “The Big One” or magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Metro Manila, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology director Teresito Bacolcol said the study needs to be revisited since the population has grown and a lot has happened in Metro Manila in the past 21 years. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











