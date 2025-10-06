Marikina strengthens healthcare access with launch of new ‘alaga centers’

Marikina City Mayor Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro announced on Monday the formal opening of the city’s alaga centers, which will serve as extensions of the barangay health centers.

Teodoro, who previously served as the city’s first district representative before being elected mayor in this year’s midterm elections, said she initiated the project during her term as a congresswoman.

“Ngayon, tuloy-tuloy na natin dito sa lungsod,” she said during her speech at the weekly flag-raising ceremony.

The Alaga Center for District 1 is located at the City Health Office, while the District 2 center is situated in front of Concepcion Integrated School.

“Dito puwede kayong mag-request ng gamot, laboratory, o medical equipment, at syempre may doctors at healthcare workers na handang gumabay para sa inyo,” Teodoro said.

“Simple lang ang purpose: ilapit ang healthcare sa tao. Kasi sa Marikina, gusto natin siguraduhin na hindi lang pasilidad ang nandiyan, dapat ramdam din ng tao ang kalinga ng pamahalaan,” she added.

Teodoro emphasized that “Alagang Marikina” is more than a program—it represents the city’s identity.

“‘Alagang Marikina’ isn’t just a program. It’s a culture. It’s who we are,” she said. “Kaya sana lagi tayong may malasakit, lagi tayong handang tumulong.”